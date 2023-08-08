Busch Light will marry one lucky couple at a NASCAR race

If you’re planning to get married soon and also happen to be a NASCAR fan, Busch Light is offering up a chance for a truly one-of-a-kind dream wedding.

The Busch Light Pit Stop Wedding contest will be sending one lucky couple and four guests to Las Vegas to get married during the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Oct. 15, 2023. The ceremony will last just 15 seconds and take place next to the No. 4 car’s pit box in front of 80,000 racing fans.

The couple will not only get a wedding ceremony during the pitstop of the race, but also a reception, VIP suite tickets, round trip airfare, transportation, hotel accommodations, fire suit wedding attire and hair and makeup for the bride. Busch Light will even pay the filing fee for the marriage license, so if you win, you truly just need to show up and everything will be handled.

To enter, simply find Busch Light’s post on either Facebook, Instagram or X (formerly known as Twitter) and follow the instructions for telling the company why you deserve the wedding. Make sure you’re using the appropriate hashtags and that your profiles are public so Busch Light can see your posts.

You must be 21 and older to win, and you have until Aug. 22 to submit your entry. Three finalists will be chosen between Aug. 14 to 23, and if selected, you’ll advance to the third phase of the contest and will need to go through a background check and interview.

While this may be the first wedding that’s taken place during the pit stop of a NASCAR race, a few other brands have had some fun with their fans’ weddings as well, like the Wienermobile, which hosted free weddings in Last Vegas earlier this year.

A few lucky Oscar Mayer hot dog fans were able to say “I do” in front of the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels while it was parked next to the Little White Chapel for two days in April. The couples received the weddings with all expenses paid, including a live “Wiener Whistle Quartet,” a wiener cake and photo opportunities.

