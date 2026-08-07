WEST ALLIS — For the 175th Wisconsin State Fair, the Bud Pavilion debuted a soft serve beer made with Wisconsin ingredients.

TMJ4 Leanne Hock, Bud Pavilion Owner

Bud Pavilion owner Leanne Hock created the treat with her two sons, spending months perfecting the recipe before opening day.

"All winter long we tried different flavors and different things, but we perfected it," Hock said.

TMJ4 Soft serve beer at the Bud Pavilion

The soft serve is made with New Glarus Raspberry Tart craft beer and Wisconsin dairy.

"Beer, Wisconsin dairy, Wisconsin beer… it's all what we do," Hock said.

Watch: Bud Pavilion debuts soft serve beer made with Wisconsin craft beer and dairy

Would you try the soft serve beer at the state fair?

The soft serve costs $9 and was the first stop of the day for Delafield resident Jewell Falkenberg. She's a self-proclaimed Wisconsin State Fair enthusiast.

TMJ4 Jewell Falkenberg enjoyed soft serve beer at the Wisconsin State Fair

"Wow, this won't be the last one," Falkenberg said after tasting the soft serve beer.

Other fairgoers' reactions ranged from "it's really good, it tastes like the beer" to "it's beery, it's sweet" to a simple "awesome."

When asked on a scale of 1 to 10 how Wisconsin the new treat is, Hock responded with confidence.

"I'd say it's a 10. It's got all the Wisconsin ingredients that people love," Hock said.

Falkenberg suggested the scale might not go high enough.

"Can I go higher than a 10? It's more than a 10," Falkenberg said.

Hock said she hopes the soft serve beer will return to the Bud Pavilion in future years, maybe even with new flavors.

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