Blaze Pizza has a BOGO 11-inch pizza deal right now

Calling all pizza lovers! Now is your chance to score some free pizza to curb your favorite food craving. Blaze Pizza has a buy one, get one free deal right now on an 11-inch pizza. But, you must act fast because it’s only valid through Wednesday, Aug. 16.

This is one of two great deals we found to help you save some dough at Blaze Pizza in August.

Through Aug. 16, order two 11-inch Blaze Pizzas on the restaurant’s website or app (iPhone or Android). Then, once you’ve put both pizzas into your cart, go to the promo code section of the checkout page and enter the BOGOFREE code. It’s that simple.

Then, head to the restaurant to eat it there or bring it home. With this deal, you’ll save $11.55, so you can get one for a friend or have the extra pie as leftovers.

If you’re unfamiliar with Blaze Pizza, it’s a build-your-own-pizza place. You customize your pie however you like it: from your crust selection (including cauliflower and gluten-free options) to your sauces, cheeses, toppings, and even drizzles as the final flourish. Then, it goes into a fire oven, where it bakes until the crust is golden brown and the cheese gets all melty. Or, the pizza bakers can cook it however long you like! Everything is done to your specifications.

The other Blaze Pizza deal we found is a Kids Eat Free Every Tuesday offer!

Every Tuesday in August, you can get a free kid’s cheese pizza when you buy a full-priced pizza on the app or online. Add both pizzas to your cart, go to the checkout, and enter the promo code BLAZEKID to get your free pizza.

What an easy, tasty, and affordable option for a Tuesday family night dinner that you don’t have to cook!

