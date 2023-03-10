This clever beanbag chair transforms into a queen-sized bed

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Beanbags have a lot going for them: they’re cozy, casual and take up limited space. While their primary job is to serve as a comfortable seating option, one beanbag in particular is doing double duty. Meet CordaRoy’s All-In-One Bed & Oversized Beanbag Chair, which also moonlights as a queen-sized bed.

This oversize, comfortable beanbag chair conveniently converts into a queen-size bed, so you get the comfort of lounging on a beanbag with the bonus of having an extra bed.

This unique product is perfect for those who don’t have much space to store things. It’s ideal for college students, small apartments or any living situation where space might be limited.

How the All-In-One Bed and Beanbag Chair Works

This beanbag chair is ideal for adults or children. It’s a seating and sleeping solution for any living room, guest room, kid’s room, basement or any other space that needs an extra touch of comfort.

You can switch the chair from its beanbag shape to a queen-size bed in just a few minutes. It’s as easy as unzipping the safe-lock zipper, removing the cover and flipping out the inner cushion. When you want to convert it back to the original beanbag shape, fold and slide the cushion into its cover. Even kids can do it.

Benefits of CordaRoy’s Convertible Beanbag Chair

CordaRoy’s chenille beanbag chair is made with high-quality materials, so you get maximum comfort without compromising quality. The super plush dimpled microfiber cover is highly durable yet luxuriously soft. It is guaranteed not to lose its softness after multiple washes.

It comes in several colors to complement any decor. In addition, the furniture-grade foam provides conforming, long-lasting, supportive comfort whether you are reading, watching a movie or simply lounging around.

The 60-inch-wide chair comfortably seats two adults. As a bed, it measures 60 by 80 by 10 inches, and can also sleep two adults.

Uses For CordaRoy’s Convertible Beanbag

You could use the beanbag chair in the following ways:

Guest Bed : Need an additional bed for overnight visitors? No problem. Just convert the CordaRoy’s beanbag into a bed whenever needed.

: Need an additional bed for overnight visitors? No problem. Just convert the CordaRoy’s beanbag into a bed whenever needed. Gaming Room Seating : Place several chairs around game tables so players can relax in ultimate comfort while playing board games or video games.

: Place several chairs around game tables so players can relax in ultimate comfort while playing board games or video games. Movie Night Seating : Transform your home theater room into a cozy hangout by having several convertible beanbags spread out on the floor so family members can snuggle up while watching their favorite films together.

: Transform your home theater room into a cozy hangout by having several convertible beanbags spread out on the floor so family members can snuggle up while watching their favorite films together. Sleepovers: Get rid of bulky air mattresses that pop unexpectedly during sleepovers. Instead, opt for several convertible beanbags that everybody can crash on in comfort.

Because the beanbag is made from high-quality fabrics, you know you’re getting something durable enough for regular use. And, since it is completely machine washable, cleaning up messes is easy and hassle-free.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.