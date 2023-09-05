Be Part of An Interactive Play

Have you ever wanted to be apart of a play as an audience member? Today we have Nikeisha Riseling/actress and Walt Boyer/actor from Morning Star's Interactive Theater Event "History Mystery-The Frontier." On September 23 and 24, audience members will time travel to 1815, 1831, and 1851 to uncover a plot designed to defraud a pioneer woman of her land. Each time period holds a secret to the history of a land deed which could make or break the woman's case. Morning Star Productions interactive theater adventure challenges the audience's improv skills as they become part of the story. For more information visit morningstarproductions.org or call 262-389-2515.

