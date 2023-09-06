Tremper High School in Kenosha welcomes students back with staff music video

KENOSHA, Wis. — Students at Tremper High School in Kenosha got quite the welcome back from teachers and staff on Tuesday.

Prior to the start of the school year, teachers and staff put together a music video to Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Call me Maybe.' The video includes staff from all different departments, including the language and art departments, plus the janitorial and office staff!

The video, which was shared on social media Tuesday, starts with Principal Steve Knecht welcoming students back, saying if kids or families need anything from the school, they can look for answers online or even call the school. That comment kicks off the music video, which lasts another three minutes.

When posting the video on Facebook, the school said, "Our Tremper Staff is ready for the new school year! We wanted to show the Tremper students and community how excited we are with a Staff Music Video! Enjoy and always remember, Go Trojans!!!"

Check out the post from the school and watch the music video hereor below!

