'Leave the house early': Parents give their tips for a successful first day back at school

MILWAUKEE — Students across southeast Wisconsin are heading back to the classroom on Tuesday, so we reached out to parents for their advice on having a successful first day back to school.

Jess Sorenson, a mother of three girls, wrote, "GET UP EARLIER THAN YOU THINK YOU HAVE TO!!!" She added, "It’s probably the biggest tip that is super hard to follow too."

Sorenson family

Many parents offered similar advice about getting up early or planning ahead the day before.

Sara Mazing said, "Have outfits, lunches, and bags ready the night before."

"Have everything ready the night before—clothes laid out, snacks packed, etc. Most importantly, get them excited and in a good mood before drop-off," wrote Mike Morgan.

Jessie Lizz shared a tip for kids who get a little nervous on the first day. She writes a little message or doodle on their arm.

"So they can see it right there with them when they are having a tricky time. We’ve got little worriers," said Jessie.

When it comes to that first-day photo, Nick Antes suggests taking it the day before.

"Saves so much time," wrote Nick.

As for driving, many viewers recommend giving yourself plenty of time.

"Leave the house early, lol. At least by ten minutes," wrote Jordan Michael Revels.

Josh Barker said parents should anticipate a long line at the drop-off.

"Get to that bus stop a little earlier! Buses always run early on the first day as drivers are trying to figure out their route. Also, if you’re dropping off, make sure you take into account that long parent drop-off line! Everyone wants to take their babies to school on the first day!" said Josh.

