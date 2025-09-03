MUKWONAGO — The first day of school at Mukwonago High brought nervous and excited freshmen filling the halls, and parents saying quick goodbyes at drop-off.

For students walking through those doors, the day marked the start of something new. For one alum, it marked a return.

“I love it here. I grew up here. This place is part of who I am,” John Witte said with a smile. “The job got posted in Mukwonago, and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get back home.”

TMJ4 News

Nearly two decades after graduating, John Witte returned as a math teacher and the new head boys basketball coach. Witte, a 2006 graduate, once played football and basketball in the same halls and helped lead the Mukwonago football team to a state championship.

Now, after years away, he is starting his ninth year of teaching—but his first back in the district where his story began.

Watch: Nearly 20 years later, Mukwonago High graduate returns as teacher and coach

Nearly 20 years later, Mukwonago High graduate returns as teacher and coach

“I’m excited to contribute and be part of the community,” he said. “Get involved as much as possible and be open to trying new experiences.”

Freshman Olivia Murphy described her own first-day nerves while learning the building and finding her classes.

“I’m a little anxious—nervous to see who’s in my classes, what teachers are going to be like, and how I’m going to get to class on time,” Murphy said. “But everyone else is just as confused, and there are a bunch of teachers and upperclassmen to help.”

TMJ4 News Olivia Murphy

Murphy said she noticed Witte’s name right away.

“He’s cool. When I saw his name, I was wondering if Ms. Witte was related—and they are.”

The Witte family has strong ties to the district. His mother and brother also teach in Mukwonago schools, a connection that made Tuesday’s return even more meaningful.

John Witte John Witte and his family.

After earning his undergraduate degree at UW-Whitewater and a master’s at UW-Madison, Witte taught in other districts before moving back to Mukwonago with his wife, Kelly, and their four children.

Witte is one of several Mukwonago graduates returning as teachers this year, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip