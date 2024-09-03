MPS students ready for first day of school, what they can expect

MILWAUKEE — Tens of thousands of students will pour into Milwaukee Public Schools on Tuesday, all at once, to kick off the new school year.

For the 2024-25 school year, MPS has moved away from two school calendars to a single districtwide calendar.

Bus pick-up and drop-off times will not be affected by the change, but the district does expect to save money on transportation under one calendar.

Change at MPS isn’t limited to the calendar. With MPS Interim Superintendent Galvan at the helm, the district is also implementing a “Culture, Climate, and Alternatives to Suspension Toolkit” for the first time.

The toolkit will focus on things like community building, social-emotional learning, and mediation.

At the same time, School Resources Officers (SROs) will make a comeback at MPS, likely in the late fall, following a state mandate. The district is months behind on implementing the directive.

Here’s how some MPS students are feeling about heading back to school Tuesday:

“I’m feeling confident and ready to go back,” Khaydin said.

To prepare for the schedule change, 10-year-old Khaydin said he’s been going to bed earlier than he did all summer for the past week.

8-year-old Camila Diaz (with dad Christian Lopez) said she’ll miss sleeping in but is looking forward to meeting her teachers.

“I’m kinda excited and nervous at the same time,” Camila said.

“Phew. Stressed but I like that it’s gonna start tomorrow,” Devaleon said. “I’m excited.”

16-year-old Devaleon Mason Jones also said he’s looking forward to meeting new people and learning lessons about life not limited to a textbook.

