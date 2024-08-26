MPS reminds parents to update addresses as bus routes are prepared for new school year

Many parents are starting to think about transitioning from the leisure days of summer to a more structured "back-to-school" routine.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) reports that it processes 20,000 address updates every summer. As the start of the school year approaches, school officials are reminding parents to notify their child’s school or the MPS headquarters of any change of address.

The district emphasizes that the success of the school year’s opening depends on the accuracy of the information on file for each bus student.

David Fifarek, Senior Director of Business and Transportation Services for MPS, breaks down some logistics to illustrate just how crucial it is to accommodate the 30,000 to 40,000 students who ride school buses.

“With those 30,000 to 40,000 students, we have about 4,800 runs daily,” says Fifarek.

As students and parents prepare for the first week of school, Fifarek stresses the importance of reporting any address changes immediately. He also advises parents to ensure their children arrive at the bus stop a few minutes early during the first week, and for parents of very young bus riders, to be aware of drop-off times and be present to meet the bus.

These reminders from MPS aim to reduce the need to adjust routes after the first week of school.

