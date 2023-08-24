Former Cardinal Stritch students gets ready to start at Concordia

MEQON, Wis. — Students and their families driving on to Concordia University for move-in day were greeted by a welcome committee of students and staff holding up signs, dancing to music and pointing cars in the right direction.

One of the students welcoming new students to campus is a new student himself.

Jacob Carlson spent his freshman, sophomore, and junior years at Cardinal Stritch University. But, in the spring the university announced it would be shutting down for good at the end of the semester.

"That announcement was definitely devastating," Carlson recalled. "In that moment you don't know how to react, you don't know what else to do."

Shortly after the announcement, other universities in the area let Cardinal Stritch students know that they'd be welcome at their institutions in the fall.

After Carlson took several weeks to process the news, his search for a school to finish his undergraduate degree began.

"It's what so many universities, like CUW, did do for us at Stritch, they stepped us for us at Stritch," Carlson said.

He landed at Concordia University, home of the Falcons, a few miles up in Mequon.

"I knew this was the place for me," Carlson said of the campus.

Concordia's Interim VP for Student Success, Elizabeth Polzin, said the Concordia felt like a natural fit for Cardinal Stritch students.

"The idea of developing in mind, body and spirit we knew would really attract Stritch students and we felt like we could be a good neighbor in that regard and welcome them into our programs here," Polzin said.

Many of those students were on campus on Thursday to move into their new dorms.

"When an institution closes it affects the community. I think there's a lot of empathy that's felt at Concordia mixed with excitement to have the opportunity to welcome those students to the Concordia family," Polzin shared.

Carlson feels lucky to have landed on the wings of Falcons.

"I've been really blessed with an amazing family here at CUW," Carlson said.

In fact, he was so excited to start his new journey that he got a job on campus over the summer as a student ambassador.

"I was able to do tours and work again with prospective students and their families," Carlson said of his work over the summer.

He's even seen some familiar Cardinal Stritch faces around campus over the summer and on move-in day.

"I've seen so many Stritch connections in my past three months on campus, so it's been really great to see how the two communities are coming together on campus," Carlson said.

Classes at Concordia start on Monday.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip