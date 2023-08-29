Crossing guard has candid advice for drivers as thousands of MPS students return to school

MILWAUKEE — School is back and so are MPS students. Next week, thousands more will return to the classroom, it's why drivers need to be alert and be prepared to slow down in school zones.

A beloved school crossing guard is underlining that fact by sharing some candid advice.

"When there's a school zone slow down in it," said Wayne Pratis. "That's the main thing, when you're in a school zone you gotta slow down."

Pratis added that some drivers were ticketed by police last year for blowing past him while students were in the crosswalk.

"Use your directionals! When you're going to turn, let us know what your intentions are," urged Pratis.

Per Wisconsin state statute, the speed limit in a school zone is 15 miles per hour whenever a child or a crossing guard is present. State law also says that drivers must follow the directions of a school crossing guard and should stop at least ten feet away from a crossing.

"When I get on a corner these kids are not their kids — they're my kids," explained Pratis as he described the lengths he goes to to keep students safe. "So you know, I make sure that my kids get across the street as safe as possible."

Here's one more piece of advice that he had for drivers, Pratis says common sense and courtesy can get you a long way in a lot of situations and it's no different in a school zone.

