Community helps students prep for new school year with haircuts and supplies

One week before school starts in the West Allis-West Milwaukee area, barbers and hair stylists came together to offer free haircuts for young students.

Tysean Chillis was all smiles heading into the 4th grade after participating in the third Cuts for Kids event on Monday.

"The barber he did so good, and then the way he was doing it so fast was even better," Chillis said.

"They feel good and that's what we want. We want them to be happy and feeling good for the first day," Chillis' mother Katrina told TMJ4.

"It's important because it's just a resource for parents in a time when everything's expensive," Bobby Foreman said.

Foreman, program manager at West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation Center, said thanks to an increase in volunteers and donations they were able to serve 200 students.

"The day is worth all the time and energy that goes into it seeing those smiling faces," Foreman added.

Families also left with free backpacks filled with school supplies.

Sarah Edmundson brings her two kids every year.

"It's huge because it's a stressful week leading up to getting back to school and the schedule. It's good to see them getting excited," Edmundson said.

