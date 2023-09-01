Beyond backpacks and shoes: J.A.Y Academy's Back-To-School event helps kids build confidence

MILWAUKEE — A long line of children and their families formed outside of Black Market MKE in Milwaukee as they eagerly waited to receive much-needed school supplies at an event that embodied the spirit of community support.

Black Market MKE and J.A.Y Academy hosted the 1001 Backpack and Shoe Giveaway, over the weekend.

The kids received backpacks, markers, pencils, and other school supplies along with brand-new pairs of Adidas shoes.

The event's impact was twofold: easing the financial cost of back to school on parents while instilling in children the significance of community unity and collaboration.

"Show the meaning of community, how we all can come together and work together and make Milwaukee a better and safer place," said Founder Eric James.

James has been organizing community giveaways for years, first handing out 50 pairs of shoes to now reaching more than a thousand.

"It's important to lessen the burden on parents," said James.

Students and volunteers, Yusef Gray and Davion Hannah, said they understand the importance of the community rallying around one another and that's why they were helping out, to be a positive role model for the kids.

"I like to give back and some kids don't have that much," said Gray.

"There's a lot of kids that are not happy with a lot of things but to see them smile is everything," said Hannah.

Volunteer TJ Keasal said she hopes the giveaway empowers the children to embark on the new school year with confidence.

"Kids are heading back to school. Having that confidence with themselves to know that I look great," said Keasal.

Many kids expressed their anticipation for the upcoming school year.

"I'm excited to meet my friends and do multiplications," one child shared, while another eagerly mentioned, "I can't wait to meet my new teachers."

Along with the giveaway, there was a bouncy house, face painting, food, and free haircuts for the kids which showcased a display of community support.

The goal is to empower young learners with the tools and confidence they need for a successful school year ahead.

