Atonement Lutheran School prepares to welcome students back to classrooms

MILWAUKEE — As summer comes to an end, many students are heading back to the classroom this week, including those at Atonement Lutheran School.

The teachers and staff have been preparing for weeks to ensure a seamless start to the academic year for the incoming students.

"It’s a lot of bottled-up excitement from summer. You know they’re excited to see their friends again, they are excited to come back," said kindergarten teacher, Jackie Holliday.

Holliday has been getting her classroom ready, from the carefully chosen books to the meticulously labeled name tags, every detail is a way to welcome her new group of young learners.

"My biggest hope is for them to find what they love to do, find what they’re good at," explains Holliday,

The devotion to education extends beyond just the classroom. Upstairs in Sam Schlicht's 7th and 8th-grade English Language Arts class, the focus is on nurturing faith and inspiring lifelong learning.

"I want them to know they can have an impact through their words, that’s really my hope. And then obviously staying close to Jesus is a big part of what we do, so it’s my prayer every day that they can stay strong in their faith," said Schlicht.

For Principal Chris Bartsh, the beginning of a new academic year brings both excitement and a sense of responsibility.

"We're so excited to make sure that they are getting the services they need, the push they need to continue to grow academically and spiritually," Bartsh said.

But overall, when every student and staff member walks through the doors, he hopes they feel welcomed and loved.

"Come to school, knowing that you will be loved and really love learning; love the idea that working hard will make you a better person at the end of the day."

