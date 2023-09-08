ADHD medication shortages impacting start of new school year

FOX POINT, Wisc. — The start of a new school year can be full of different emotions.

Excitement about new classes and new things to learn but also some nerves, especially when dealing with children that may need a little extra help and support, like Kara Halma’s seven-year-old son Max.

“Max has always been a little bit of a neurodivergent child, in terms that, as a mom, he wasn't like my first child not hitting his milestones appropriately, so we knew something was a bit off,” said Halma.

Max has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.

Known as one of the most common neurodevelopmental conditions, data from the Centers for Disease Control shows it affects close to 1 in 11 children in the United States.

Medications like Adderall and Ritalin help calm symptoms that can cause issues in the classroom, like having trouble focusing, fidgeting, talking too much, and having trouble taking turns.

“We know that these medications help him. They help him live a more normal life. They allow him to be in a classroom of 25 children and give him the best chance to learn and succeed and without Adderall and these ADHD medications, he cannot function in a normal classroom,” said Halma.

Right now, those medicines are in short supply due to high demand, and pediatrician Kristin Bencik says there isn’t an end in sight.

“We're having parents just call continuously. Parents are so frustrated and we understand their frustration and I know that pharmacies are trying really hard to help out parents,” said Dr. Bencik.

Dr. Bencik says the best thing that parents can do is communicate and come up with a backup plan.

“Talk to your school. let the teacher know. ‘We are trying so hard, there's a shortage of the medication.’ That teacher is going to be much more likely to try and go the extra mile to really help out that child that they know they can't help themselves,” said Dr. Bencik.

Kara says she wanted to share Max’s story to let other families know that they aren’t alone.

“Parenting is hard. It takes a village, it takes all of us looking out for each one of our children. And I know my village has Max's best interests at heart,” said Halma.

One of the ways Kara says her family is looking out for him is by not having him participate in this interview.

She says they want him to feel just like any other kid.

“There's a reason that my husband and I were given Max because he's a gift. And now it's our turn to showcase that and then find out ways that he can continue to give back to society with the gifts that he has been given,” said Halma.

