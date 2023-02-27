Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Attorney of suspect in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial removed from case

taylor schabusiness
NBC 26
Picture of Taylor Schabusiness during a court hearing, May 10, 2022.
taylor schabusiness
Posted at 4:33 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 17:33:10-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Taylor Schabusiness, the woman accused of a grisly killing last year, appeared in court Monday for the first time since attacking her attorney on Feb. 14.

During the competency hearing, Schabusiness's attorney, Quinn Jolly, asked for the trial to be adjourned because a doctor who had evaluated Schabusiness was unable to attend the hearing.

Last week, Jolly issued a request to be removed from Shabusiness's case. In a hearing Monday, Judge Thomas Walsh granted the request saying "given the circumstances, it makes a great deal of sense to me."

Shabusiness will receive a public defender who will be given until Friday to familiarize themselves with the case.

She is accused of killing Shad Thyrion last year and later dismembering his body. She's charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News