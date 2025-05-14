Wisconsin's Sunshine Dance Group brings Chinese cultural traditions to life through vibrant performances

MILWAUKEE — A group of Chinese women from around the Milwaukee area are preserving a traditional dance while also building cultural connections. The troupe is called Sunshine Dance Group.

"Well, I think dance is bringing people more visual elegance and (it's) easy to understand. That's the most easy language to communicate with others," said Nora Wu, one of the group's dancers.

Dance is like a universal language. You don't need to talk to understand it. That's what attracted Wu to the group. She danced as a child, but has only been part of the Sunshine Dance Group for about a year.

"I think dancing is a part of culture, and it is another way to promote our culture by dancing," Wu said.

Watch the video to see what the Our Life Full of Sunshine dance looks like...

Sunshine Dance Group brings Chinese cultural traditions to life through dance

The group performs a dance called "Our Life Full of Sunshine". It's a traditional Chinese folk dance. The group performs it as China Lights, the Dragon Boat Festival, Chinese New Year celebrations, and the Holiday Folk Faire.

The Sunshine Dance Group started in 2016 by Julia Wang. She was a doctor in China specializing in senior care. She said dances like these are good forms of preventative medicine and good for social interaction.

"It makes me feel relaxed, happy, united," Wang said.

The dancers hope to inspire younger Chinese Americans to learn traditional dances as a way to connect with their past and preserve cultural practices for the future.

"We hope this can pass to generations to carry our cultures," Wang said.

One of the most distinctive features of their performances is the red billowy skirts worn by the dancers. The vibrant garments are popular with both audiences and performers.



"It seems like a bird. It's your freedom. You can flying or something," We Xing, a Sunshine Dance Group member, said.

I wanted to put on the skirt and see what it felt like. You can tell from my face, I’m having fun. The skirt is big and bold. It adds a level of flair.

The color red in Chinese culture is very significant. It symbolizes good fortune, happiness, and celebration.

These themes of joy and celebration are precisely what the "Our Life Full of Sunshine" dance represents.

"Feel very proud, and especially this is like Chinese traditional performing arts," Wu said.

This story was reported by James Groh and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

