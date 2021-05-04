Milwaukee group hopes to raise enough money to create Rohingya community center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is home to the largest Rohingya community in the country and they have a goal of purchasing a building to turn into a community center.

Andrew Trumbull Rohingya community members meeting.

The existing church building on 24th and Scott is a space organizers say would be a great fit.

The Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin Administrative Director, Andrew Trumbull, said for so long the Rohingya people have been unwelcome in their home country and had to flee to find refuge somewhere safe.

The Rohingya people come from Myanmar, also known as Burma, in Southeast Asia. The country borders India and Bangladesh.

The Rohingya people have been named the most persecuted minority in the world by the United Nations.

Trumball said this community center would serve many purposes for the Rohingya people.

"Having a place where the Rohingya people can come and don't have to worry about it being taken away from them is crucial," Trumbull said.

In order to make this dream a reality, the remaining $25,000 needs to be raised before the closing date of May 14.

"I want for them is what I have for myself, that they can have the same things that people that look like me have," Trumbull said.

The community center will be a place where people can gather and get their needs met.

"The Rohingya have a lot of needs and so we really look forward to really doing a whole lot more than what we've been able to do," Trumbull said. "After school program for the kids. There's a little gym in there, community kitchen food is always so important, and prayer space."

Trumbull said there needs to be an all-hands-on-deck effort from the Rohingya and greater Milwaukee community to meet the goal.

