Milwaukee Doyo Kai: the Saturday school promoting and preserving Japanese culture

WAUWATOSA — A few Saturdays a month, Michiko Hoel prepares her classroom in the same way. She follows the same order placing mats, brushes, and ink down. She's practicing her passion while passing down the tradition to the next generation.

Calligraphy

“In Japan, I started learning calligraphy at around age 9 and until I was about 25," Hoel said.

James Groh Michiko Hoel helps one of her students learn the art of Japanese calligraphy.

Calligraphy is the art of writing beautifully. Hoel teaches a calligraphy class at the Milwaukee Doyo Kai Japanese School in Wauwatosa inside the Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church.

“I love calligraphy because I can concentrate and calm myself actually," Hoel said.

Doyo Kai Japanese School

Doyo Kai Japanese School teaches Japanese language, art, culture, and music to its roughly 40 students every Saturday morning for two hours. Classes are taught primarily in Japanese with a little English mixed in depending on the circumstance and age of the student. Doyo Kai translates to Saturday School.

The goal is to preserve and promote Japanese culture to younger generations. Obviously, Japanese and American cultures are different. So too are the education systems. This once-a-week program brings Japanese customs and teachings across the Pacific.

Students start every day with a Radio Taiso which is light exercise movements to stimulate the body and brain. Calligraphy classes are taught using the same textbooks used in Japan. Other classes include reading, taiko drumming, Japanese language class, art, and a bit of science.

"You're learning Japanese, and your friends have Japanese backgrounds, and you're more likely to learn about cultural things, and writing, and then, you know, just doing that every weekend kind of little by little can build their identity," Hoel said.

James Groh Students at Milwaukee Doyo Kai make and decorate Japanese fans.

At Doyo Kai School, students can embrace their heritage and immerse themselves in a different culture without concern.

"Sometimes (kids) hide their identity in a local school or something like that, but we are providing a safe place you can just show your identity here freely," Yuko Kujima Wert, the language instructor, said.

Classes cost $80/month for one child, and the rate decreases for each additional child enrolled. There are nine teachers.

Hans Hemann

It has helped students like Hans Hemann connect with his mom's side of the family. The 18-year-old has been coming to the Saturday school since he was 2.

"Its really been just a natural thing. I grew up with it, so it's nothing I feel extracurricular. It's just part of my week," Hemann said.

Hans Hemann Hans Hemann poses with his mom.

He is about to graduate from high school and Doyo Kai School. Looking back on his experience, he is thankful for everything he learned.

“Being able to talk to my relatives and like just being able to like chop it up have a joke or two is super nice. Because the language barrier would be so terrible if you’re just there and you’re a spectator cause you can’t do anything about it.”

Students don't have to be Japanese to attend. They just have to appreciate the culture, like calligraphy.

“The purpose of this class is to teach the beauty of Japanese calligraphy letters," Hoel said.

The Doyo Kai School will break for summer soon. But come September, Hoel will start prepping her class again.

