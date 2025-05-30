Golf content creator Drew Westphal uses platform to highlight mental health and inclusivity

For golf content creator Drew Westphal, the sport serves as an escape and space for meaningful conversations with friends.
Based in Lake Country, Westphal is an advocate for access within the sport, as well as, mental health. He uses his platform to uplift others and spread positivity through the game of golf.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to amplify the message of golf and inclusivity," Westphal told TMJ4.
The sport and his reach has led Westphal to unexpected opportunities. One of his favorite memories is when he was invited to play a round of golf with NFL wide receiver and former Green Bay Packer Davante Adams and former Milwaukee Brewer and Hall of Famer CC Sabathia at Michael Jordan's private course.
"That's not even a dream that I would dream because it's like why would that happen," he said.
Known as "everydaydrew" on Instagram, Westphal has amassed more than 43,000 followers.
“I like to share things that resonate with me, whether it's style, equipment, or golf experiences,” Westphal explained.
During a conversation at The Club at Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc, Westphal opened up about his journey with golf.
Westphal said it began when he was around 8-years-old. Growing up in Lake Mills, he recalls having a set of secondhand clubs and visiting a driving range with his uncle.
"When I hit the ball really well, my uncle said, ‘Wow, you have a natural golf swing.’ As a kid looking for validation in sports, that was all I needed,” Westphal reflected.
He continued to pursue golf in high school and briefly played at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Through social media, Westphal has built strong friendships, notably with fellow golfers Bradford Wilson and Connor Laubenstein. Together, they host the "Group Golf Therapy" podcast, where they discuss the emotional aspects of the sport, conduct interviews, and highlight the importance of mental health overall while showing support for each other.
"We want people to know that it's ok to not be ok and to seek help if they need it," Westphal said. "I think for us growing the game of golf is really big too, increasing access and availability for people."
As a Korean-American adoptee in Wisconsin, Westphal says he rarely saw anyone who looked like him on the golf course, in his community or in media.
"That definitely affects what I do now and the content I put out, especially as a father," he explained. "Anytime I get the opportunity to be out there on the forefront, I think it's really important to show the next generation."
Committed to uplifting others, Westphal believes in the power of golf and community.
"It has become this place of escape, solace, and therapy for me, which is really beautiful," Westphal stated.
You can listen to The Group Golf Therapy on Spotify and Apple podcasts.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.