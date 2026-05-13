WAUKESHA, Wis. — A fourth-generation family business is helping keep Chinese culture alive in Waukesha — and the legacy stretches back nearly 90 years.

TMJ4 Paul Moy, David Moy and Amy Moy run Golden Gate Restaurant.

The Golden Gate Restaurant traces its roots to 1937, when great-grandfather John Chin began working at — and later bought — the Lotus Restaurant in Milwaukee. John Chin immigrated from China to downtown Milwaukee around 1920.

Photo provided The Lotus Restaurant in downtown Milwaukee.

"It was my great grandpa, John Chin, that immigrated here around 1920," David Moy said.

Photo provided John Chin (far right) with his family

World War II interrupted the family's story when John Chin was drafted into military service.

"Then he got drafted into World War 2 and served as a tank driver," Paul Moy said.

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After returning from the war, the family continued operating the Lotus Restaurant in Milwaukee. In 1980, they moved to Waukesha and reopened under the name Golden Gate Restaurant. The business has since been passed down through the generations.

Watch: Fourth-generation family business keeps Chinese culture alive in Waukesha

Fourth-generation family business keeps Chinese culture alive in Waukesha

"My parents retired and I started taking it over," Paul Moy said. "Now my son is taking it over because I'm at retirement."

TMJ4 Amy Moy cooks in the restaurant.

Over the years, the family has maintained a strong connection to their Chinese heritage, celebrating the Lunar New Year together inside the restaurant after closing. About 15 years ago, they opened that celebration to the public — free of charge — drawing around 1,500 people to their parking lot each year.

"It is something very unique, I don't think anyone else does it around here," David Moy said.

The celebration features traditional Lion Dancers and firecrackers.

Photo provided The Lunar New Year celebration which includes the Lion Dance.

"The Lion Dance, the fire crackers in the middle of winter of course," David Moy said.

David said the celebration honors both Chinese tradition and the family members who made their food and their name a staple of the Milwaukee and Waukesha communities for nearly 90 years.

"From seeing what my great grandpa did, my grandpa did… just trying to pass it down," David Moy said.

The Golden Gate Restaurant is located in Waukesha. May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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