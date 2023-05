MILWAUKEE — May is American Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and May 14-20 is Asian Restaurant Week in Milwaukee.

The week shines a light on the delicious Asian and Pacific Islander cuisines available throughout Milwaukee. TMJ4's Andrea Williams visited RuYi located inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

All guests must be 21 years or older to dine at RuYi. For more information visit RuYi Sushi's website.