Bucks VP of Corporate Social Responsibility Arvind Gopalratnam shares his story on growing up in Wisconsin

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

All month long, we've been highlighting heritage and stories in our community.

Arvind Gopalratnam joined TMJ4 News Today to share his story.

Gopalratnam is Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility with the Milwaukee Bucks organization.

He was born in Milwaukee, graduated from Homestead High School in Mequon, and graduated from UW-Madison.

He's the first member of his family to be born outside India.

He shared what it was like to grow up in Milwaukee, his thoughts on raising awareness about hate against Asians, and the hopes he has for his three young children.

You can watch the interview here:

Arvind Gopalratnam on the impact of social justice in the community

