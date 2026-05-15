MILWAUKEE — A vibrant celebration of Asian cultures is coming to Wisconsin in a way the community has never seen before. The Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce, co-hosting alongside the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, Milwaukee Chinese Community Center, and AREAA Greater Milwaukee, is bringing an expansive Asian Culture Festival and AAPI Celebration to Bayshore Mall.

The event marks the first time these organizations have united to create a large-scale cultural experience that highlights the diversity, traditions, and shared spirit of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the region.

Visitors will be able to “travel across Asia without leaving Wisconsin” through a full day of live entertainment, cultural exhibits, food, and family-friendly activities. Performances and presentations will showcase traditions from China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, India, and the Hmong community, offering attendees an immersive cultural experience unlike any other in southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch: Bayshore Mall to host Asian culture festival and AAPI celebration

'Gateway to Asia' is this weekend

Festival goers can expect an exciting lineup that includes traditional Lion and Dragon Dances, martial arts demonstrations, K-pop performances, Bollywood dance showcases, live music, and other multicultural entertainment throughout the day. Organizers say the event is designed not only to celebrate heritage, but also to encourage cultural understanding and community connection.

In addition to performances, attendees can explore cultural and sponsor booths featuring local organizations, businesses, and community resources. Families will also find activities designed for children and interactive experiences for all ages.

Food will play a major role in the celebration, with diverse dining options available from Bayshore restaurants as well as local food trucks serving flavors inspired by cultures throughout Asia.

Community leaders involved in organizing the event say the collaboration itself is historic. By bringing together multiple chambers of commerce, cultural organizations, and community advocates, the festival represents a growing commitment to inclusion, representation, and cross-cultural partnership in the Milwaukee area.

The event is sponsored by Milwaukee County Human Resources, PKSD Accident & Injury Lawyers, Discover the North Shore, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin, and Judy Moffatt with Keller Williams.

Organizers encourage residents from across Wisconsin to attend, celebrate diversity, and experience the richness of Asian cultures all in one place at Bayshore Mall.

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