Asian-American Pacific Islander Month: It's more than winning for Ayden Yee

As an Asian-American athlete, Ayden Yee, hasn't had many professionals to look up to.

"You don't see that many Asian athletes out there that are very prominent or have celebrity buzz," says Ayden Yee, a senior track and field athlete at Franklin High School.

It wasn't until middle school that Ayden started to feel that competitive itch.

"So I actually got into track because my dad and grandpa both did it in high school. So I decided to try it and it just stuck; it's something I really enjoy," says Ayden.

It wasn't until her sophomore year of high school, Ayden found her true calling.

"I think about it at first and then I try to erase it from my brain and go for it," says Ayden.

High jump has become Ayden's specialty. Though she is far from an individual competitor.

"A lot of my close friends are in track. Runners, jumpers, we all just have such a close bond. My two jump buddies, that's what we call each other, we all have a secret handshake for good luck," says Ayden.

In fact, when Ayden competed at state in 2022, she had no idea she tied for second place.

"I didn't know what place I got until my coach told me after we finished. I was like oh my gosh that's crazy," says Ayden.

It's the type of bliss and selflessness that you can't coach into an athlete.

"We are always there for each other. We always want each other to do the best we can. Whether that's doing better, we don't care. We just want everyone to do great," says Ayden.

But these are traits Ayden learned from her family.

"They are always there for me no matter what. They are always like do you need anything, do you need this? They are even videotaping too, to make sure I can see it," says Ayden.

As Ayden enjoys her senior year at Franklin, sure she would love to return to state. Like any other athlete she wouldn't mind taking it all.

But for Ayden, success looks a little different than your average gold medal.

"To be an Asian-Athlete in general, and just be able to do what I like and be good at it I guess. It's just really fun and hopefully my little sister and my cousins can see that and want to do the same," says Ayden.

