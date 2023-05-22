AAPI organzation ensures 'hate has no place' in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- This Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are recognizing an organization that has taken action to combat hate.

It began eight years ago when ElevAsian was created. We met with the founders to talk about the changes they have made in our community.

This includes when hate speech and even violence spiked during the pandemic. Shary Tran and Erik Kennedy banded together to take back the narrative that hate has no place.

Tran said, "Even jokes or snide comments can escalate and grow if they don't go unchecked."

They have done their homework, connecting one-on-one with law enforcement and other organizations fighting against xenophobic acts and antisemitism.

Tran says it was to show, "We're not alone in this, so we don't have to operate alone in fighting it. Ultimately is just appreciation of differences."

This is what has made ElevAsian's third annual Asian Restaurant Week so successful.

Kennedy said, "Some of the newer restaurants that just opened we wanted to give some visibility."

Elevating Asian voices and celebrating our differences. Tran says their next initiative will be called, "unapologetically Asian! So that means embracing who we are being proud of it."

Creating a Milwaukee where AAPI will continue to thrive.

Below are future ElevAsian events:

ElevAsian has an "Asian Trivia Night" planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Company Brewing, located at 735 E Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53212.

Dumpling Fest will also take place June 4 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at The Cooperage Milwaukee located at 822 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204.

