Another Powerball drawing without a winner sends jackpot higher

The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is expected to be its seventh-largest ever, reaching an estimated $725 million.

No one matched all six numbers (white balls 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13) in Monday's drawing, which had a top prize of $675 million. Monday's jackpot would have been Powerball's ninth-largest ever.

Two people matched all five white ball numbers. One winner, in California, will earn $1 million. Another winner added a Power Play to their ticket, making the prize worth $2 million.

Powerball said 12 tickets won $100,000 prizes, while 28 earned $50,000 prizes from Monday's drawing.

The Powerball jackpot has steadily grown since a player in Ohio won a $252 million jackpot on April 19. There have been two winning Powerball tickets sold in 2023.

Someone in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4 drawing. Wednesday's jackpot also marks the largest Powerball jackpot since a player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6 drawing.

Since Powerball lowered the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, the multi-state lottery generally has six to nine winners a year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have also come since 2015. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The $725 million jackpot figure is based on the winner choosing the annuity option. If the winner takes the lump sum, that person would win $366.2 million. Both figures are before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

Powerball also has prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. During Monday's drawing, 1.5 million people won a prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

Another multi-state lottery, Mega Millions, will hold its 14th-largest jackpot on Tuesday at $480 million.

