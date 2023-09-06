Do you believe aliens and UFOs exist? The search for proof of extraterrestrial life is ongoing. And now you’re invited to an in-person event at Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Ancient Aliens Live. Ancient Astronaut theorists, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, is here today to tell us what you can expect of the event The ninety-minute live experience celebrates the long-running program Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel and features leading experts as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories.

This show will be at the Pabst Theater on March 30th, 2024. For tickets click here.