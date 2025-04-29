Wisconsin voters show bipartisan support for early absentee ballot processing in new poll

A new poll reveals that Wisconsin voters across party lines favor allowing election officials to process absentee ballots before Election Day as trust in the election process grows.

Seventy-six percent of Wisconsin voters strongly or somewhat favor verifying and tabulating absentee ballots one day earlier than currently allowed, though results would still not be tallied until Election Day, according to a poll by the bipartisan Democracy Defense Project (DDP).

"I think that law can be changed," said Marissa Jablonski, who prefers to vote on Election Day but sees value in earlier processing if implemented properly.

Currently, Wisconsin law prohibits clerks from counting or opening ballots and preparing them until Election Day, creating challenges in a state known for extremely close and competitive races.

"I always encourage people to come and see it for themselves," said Paulina Gutierrez, Milwaukee's clerk who handled more than 100,000 absentee ballots in the recent 2024 presidential election.

The counting process is consuming and tedious work packed into one long night, but Gutierrez believes starting earlier would help.

"It would increase our security needs, but other states do it, and we could follow some best practices to do it," Gutierrez said.

The poll showed favorable support among Democrats, independents, and Republicans.

Washington County Clerk Ashley Reichert noted, "We have a strong increase in in-person absentee voting."

Reichert sees potential in earlier processing if there's a state standard for all clerks to follow.

"In order to regain or build up the trust and faith in our elections that our communities need to have, we need to create that level of consistency. What is happening in one community in regard to the election process needs to be consistent across the state," Reichert said.

New poll suggests strong support for early absentee ballot processing

TMJ4 talked with Gutierrez and Reichert at Anodyne Coffee in Walker's Point during a deep dive conversation with local clerks and Democracy Defense Project board members and pollsters.

Despite the challenges for clerks and election workers, Jablonski expressed confidence in election workers.

"It's a well-watched-over process. I have confidence that the people working the polls and doing the counting are qualified and trustworthy. I absolutely have confidence," Jablonski said.

