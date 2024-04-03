Wisconsin election blog: Live updates as major races are called

It's another election day in Wisconsin, and there are dozens of races on the ballot that will have an impact on every corner of our state.

In Milwaukee, voters will decide whether or not to approve a $252 million referendum for Milwaukee Public Schools. In Kenosha, a new mayor will be chosen for just the third time since 1992.

Other races we're watching include questions about two statewide constitutional amendments, a referendum for Mukwonago Schools, the battle for Milwaukee City Attorney, and much more.

TMJ4 News will update this blog with results from these and other races as they are called. Check back often throughout the night for the latest updates.

See all of our election results here.

Latest updates:

7:41 p.m. — We're just minutes away from getting the first results from today's elections. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Wisconsin, and we expect to see data pouring in shortly thereafter on our election results page.

At 9 p.m., our news crews will bring you a live streaming update with what we know so far. You can watch that right here, or wherever you stream TMJ4 News. If you don't have our app, make sure you have it now!

