'We are going to restore it': Trump talks economy during closing argument at Milwaukee rally

From his opening argument at the RNC to his closing argument at the same venue, Donald Trump's campaign has come full circle in a battleground state that could determine who wins the White House.

Was it enough?

"I stand before you today as the only candidate who can rescue our economy from total obliteration and restore it to actual strength, prosperity, and actual greatness. We are going to restore it,” Trump said during a late-night speech at Fiserv Forum that lasted 90 minutes.

At times, Trump and supporters in the upper bowl were frustrated with the microphone, saying they could not hear him.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined the former president in Milwaukee Friday night.

Kennedy's name remains on the Wisconsin ballot despite his efforts to get it removed after dropping out of the race in August to back Trump.

Outside, Trump supporters arrived early with their flags and more Trump gear to buy.

Milwaukee’s Pedro Jimenez believes Trump has the right message for the border and economy, though he acknowledges Trump can go off message.

“They don’t speak the truth that he does,” said Jimenez.

Megan Swederski is all in for Donald Trump.

“I am scared about where things are going for my kids,” said the mother of four from Genoa City.

