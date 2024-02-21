Waterford voters turn down $91 million school funding referendum

WATERFORD, Wis. — Voters in the Waterford Union School District rejected a school funding referendum totaling $91 million. It was the only measure on the district's ballot Tuesday.

One referendum question requested $77 million for major repairs to aging infrastructure. A second question asked for $17 million to upgrade athletic facilities.

This is the third time a school funding referendum has been denied by the town. Similar referenda were brought to the ballot in 2022 and 2023.

Rick Braun was one of the people waiting in line Tuesday afternoon to vote on the measure. He's a teacher who's lived in Waterford for years.

Though he works in education he tells me he's not so sure about the price-tag to update the town's high school.

"I mean they have pretty good facilities already, and I don't think it's a matter of money, I think it's a matter of how you spend the money," said Braun.

Jason Holma who voted against it before, and again on Tuesday, says for him the added costs as a taxpayer aren't worth it

"I'm sure there are structural things that are probably at ill-repair in the school, but a lot of the other things that are on said spending bill are certainly not something I consider necessary. Certainly not for the dollar amounts we're talking," Holma told TMJ4.

Meanwhile others in the town believe the investment is worth making.

Signs lining the street, asked residents to vote "Yes" for funding the repairs.

Kim Wessinger marked her ballot in favor of the tax bump.

"I always vote for school bond issues, even though I don't have kids, because I want to have quality schools and I think it raises property values. I want our children to have the best."

