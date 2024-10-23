Voters share concerns, policy issues pushing them to cast their ballots early

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — At Milwaukee County's busiest polling site near 60th and Capitol, voters we spoke to waited up to 45 minutes to cast their ballot two weeks before Election Day.

"If this is what it's like on the first day of early voting, who knows how long the lines could be on Election Day? So, you might as well not wait and just do it immediately," Angela Lang, Executive Director, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities.

Shanice Jones says important issues brought her to the polls on Tuesday.

TMJ4 News Shanice Jones, Voter

"I'm early voting because women's rights matter, fair housing matters, better childcare, better food share, and life benefits. I want to show them that we mean business and we need somebody in there to represent us and fight for us," said Jones.

Sherry Adams says she's struggled in the past to find time on Election Day.

TMJ4 News Sherry Adams, Voter

"I feel like people vote at the last minute, and I could just see myself standing in line for hours on end," said Adams.

She says she decided to come out early to ensure she had the chance to cast a ballot.

"For people who say, 'Oh my one vote doesn't count,' it does count. So just, please, just get out here and make your voices heard," said Adams.

