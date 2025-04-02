Voters reject $136 million Arrowhead School District referendum

HARTLAND, Wis. — Voters rejected Arrowhead Union School District's $136.2 million referendum Tuesday, with 63% voting no and 37% voting yes.
This marks the second time in less than a year the district has asked voters to approve a referendum.
In November, voters rejected a $261.2 million referendum. Arrowhead Superintendent Conrad Farner told TMJ4 that the lower amount was the result of listening to voters.
But the recent referendum was not without controversy. A group of taxpayers filed a lawsuit in mid-March, alleging the cost of renovations is incorrect. As voters went to the polls, some had questions about the amount being requested.
“The dollar amount that they wanted seemed high,” said Daniel Van Neck on why he was voting against it.
“Arrowhead needs some investment. It has been a long time coming. So I’m for that,” said Sarah Miller on why she was supporting it.
While others said they likely would not have voted for the referendum had it not been for such a high-profile state Supreme Court race.
“My motivating factor was the Supreme Court, Brad Schimel,” said Stephen Kraft, explaining why he was voting.
“If there were only the school referendums on the ballot, would you have voted? Would you have come out to vote today?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.
“Honestly, probably not,” said Kraft.
