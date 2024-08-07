VOTERS REACT: Three candidates and two high profile events, all in Wisconsin

We saw three candidates and two high profile events all on one day on the campaign trail in Eau Claire.

The Democratic scorecard is now set with Vice President Kamala Harris naming Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

This will be the second stop for the new Harris-Walz team as they set out on a five day, eight state campaign tour.

Former President Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential pick JD Vance will also be here.

It’s the Ohio senator’s first visit back to Wisconsin since getting the nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

All three will be appealing to rural voters in a state that is likely to be decided be less than one percent of the vote.

Here’s one more number for you — 90 days until Election Day and the pace only picks up from here, as we head into November.



