Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Vice President Kamala Harris to make campaign stop in Madison on Friday

Kamala Harris
Brendan Smialowski/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to board Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base.
Kamala Harris
Posted
and last updated

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Madison on Friday as part of her campaign to be elected President.

According to officials in the White House, this is Harris' fourth visit to Wisconsin and her first visit to Madison since launching her campaign in July.

White House officials have not released any further detail about where the rally will be held, or which topics Harris might touch on.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee