Vice President Kamala Harris to make campaign stop in Madison on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Madison on Friday as part of her campaign to be elected President.

According to officials in the White House, this is Harris' fourth visit to Wisconsin and her first visit to Madison since launching her campaign in July.

White House officials have not released any further detail about where the rally will be held, or which topics Harris might touch on.

