Vice President and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee Tuesday

Vice President and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday. It's her 7th visit to Wisconsin since launching her Presidential campaign.
Kamala Harris
It's her seventh visit to Wisconsin since launching her Presidential campaign. A press release says Harris will "rally with Wiconsinites," during the trip.

The exact time and location of her visit have not been released yet. This story will be updated.

