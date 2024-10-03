Trump critic Liz Cheney to campaign with VP Kamala Harris in Wisconsin

It has been a year of endorsing candidates from an opposing party.

Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney will campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris today in Ripon, Wisconsin, the historic birthplace of the Republican Party.

Cheney endorsed Harris last month.

Cheney co-chaired the January 6th Committee investigation into former President Donald Trump and has become a fierce critic of his campaign.

At the event, Cheney is expected to focus on "putting country over party."

The Harris-Walz campaign also announced that 25 fellow Wisconsin Republicans have signed a letter backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president. The list includes three former Republican state lawmakers elected in the 1980s.

Read the open letter below:

Open Letter From Republicans in Wisconsin Endorsing Kamala Harris for President by TMJ4 News on Scribd

In the letter, the Republicans say they have "plenty of disagreements with Vice President Harris" but added they did not want "another four years of the broken promises, election denialism, and chaos of Donald Trump’s leadership."

Trump has also picked up key endorsements from former Democrats. Former Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is now backing Donald Trump. She joined him for an August town hall rally in La Crosse.

A new Marquette Law School poll shows Harris and Trump in a tight race in Wisconsin, with Harris leading Trump by four points: 48% to 44% in a multicandidate race, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 3%.

Kennedy dropped out of the race in August and is backing Trump.

Trump is holding a rally in Dodge County on Sunday, his fourth Wisconsin event in eight days.

