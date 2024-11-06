'This is a wave that's going up': Latino men help vote Trump into second term

MILWAUKEE — Donald Trump is once again President-elect of the United States. One area Trump picked up support compared to the last election is among Latino voters.

An NBC News exit poll of the 2024 election found Trump won the support of 45% of Latino voters nationally.

In 2020, Trump only had 32% support.

Marty Calderone, a Latino outreach coordinator in Milwaukee, says investing in the Wisconsin Latino community paid dividends for Trump.

"I want to first ask you— how are you feeling this morning with the results coming in?" TMJ4's Mariam Mackar asked Calderone.

"Just this morning I walk in here, we have people in the office, we all start cheering," he said. "People were cheering, clapping hands— we were very excited to see the outcome of the election and the outcome of the hard work that is being placed."

Exit polling from Edison research indicates Trump won the male Latino vote by 10 points over Harris.

"Why was it important to galvanize this base and send outreach this way?" Mackar asked.

"I think it has a lot to do with electing on morals and beliefs," Calderone replied.

He tells TMJ4 he's spoken to hundreds of people inside the GOP Hispanic Outreach Center on Milwaukee's south side.

"I think they felt that Trump really was strong in the areas that matter to them, and that Trump has proven himself in the past."

That was the case for staffer David Najera who says gas prices and crime are issues he wants to see fixed these next four years.

"We just want to get some of this out of the way and Trump was the man to do it," Najera said.

Calderone says the nationwide shift of Latino men for Trump is a trend he sees continuing in the future.

"I think this is a wave that is going up," said Calderone.

