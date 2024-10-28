'The process is transparent': Volunteers, election officials test voting machines in Milwaukee County

As Milwaukee gears up for the upcoming election, officials are testing voting machines to ensure accuracy, security, and readiness for the anticipated high turnout on Election Day.

In Shorewood, Toya Harrell, the municipal clerk with three years in her role, leads these rigorous tests to verify machine accuracy. Harrell explains, “What we do at central count is simulate Election Day,” underscoring the importance of precision in every part of the process.

This hands-on approach involves chief inspectors, like those in Shorewood and Fox Point, simulating all essential Election Day operations. “My chief inspectors come in, they open the polls, and verify that everything coincides with how we do on Election Day,” Harrell elaborates. The process is transparent, with the public welcome to observe how each step unfolds.

Harrell’s team conducts thorough tests to ensure the integrity of the election. “They’ll feed the tabulators in. They will also note any errors that the tabulator catches at the end. They also simulate the closing of the polls,” Harrell adds.

For residents like Jeannee Sacken and Michael Briselli, the election process has become a deeply meaningful part of civic life. The Shorewood couple, who have served as poll workers since 2016, were invited to act as chief election inspectors, a role they consider both necessary and rewarding. “I think every vote needs to be accounted for and protected,” Sacken shares, her dedication evident.

While Sacken and Briselli enjoy photography in their free time, their passion for election integrity is equally strong. “It’s important people have trust in the process. We certainly try to maintain that at all levels,” Briselli emphasizes, highlighting the need for public faith in the voting system.

Harrell encourages residents to participate, either as inspectors or observers. “Come and serve as election inspectors and be part of the process alongside us. They can observe the process as it’s taking place or attend the public test and watch us do this publicly,” she says, welcoming community engagement.

Briselli reflects on the significance of his role, “It’s a good feeling to take part in a public event like this to make sure it runs smoothly and fairly.”

Efforts like these from dedicated individuals ensure that every vote is counted fairly and transparently, laying the groundwork for a trusted election.

