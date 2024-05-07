Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Talk to us: How are healthcare costs impacting your budget?

Trump, Biden head to Wisconsin Friday
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 13:14:00-04

The road to the White House runs through Wisconsin, with the battleground state being one of five that could determine who wins the 2024 election.

TMJ4 is committed to talking with voters about the issues.

This week we are focusing on healthcare. We are interested in hearing from Milwaukee-area voters about how the cost of healthcare impacts your budget.

It's a big topic, but we want to know how your experience navigating health insurance, paying medical bills, affording prescription drugs, and starting a family will influence your voting decisions this year.

Are the candidates talking to you? What policies are needed to improve healthcare access and affordability? What's working, and what's not?

Let's get the conversation going. Reach out to TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson using the form below. He will follow up with any additional details.

Reach out to Charles:

