Statewide printing delays are slowing down early voting; Here's what to know

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says the high number of people flocking to the polls to early vote is slowing down their server statewide and making label printing for ballot envelopes take up to 10 minutes for each voter.

But what exactly is on that label and what is it used for?

This is a story TMJ4 has been following since the polls opened for early voting in Wisconsin.

We’ve shared videos of long lines and people waiting hours just to get in and fill out their ballot. The state says that was due to a lag in printing voter labels.

Those labels go on the front of the envelope that early voting ballots go inside and lists the voter's name, address, ward and other details.

Printing those labels is a process that should take up to 30 seconds— site delays statewide have made the process take up to 10 minutes to print each label.

Due to those printing delays, poll workers have instead started handwriting that information on the envelope.

Some voters have reached out to TMJ4 wondering if that's secure and allowed; according to the WEC, it is.

The commission says handwriting that information was a norm until printing labels came to polling places in 2020.

They encourage any polling place experiencing long wait times to hand-write the voter's information instead, saying “No voter should be turned away… because of slow printing.”

The state says the site delays are not affecting any other part of statewide elections.

