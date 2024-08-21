Conventions are all about big moments, and Wisconsin’s very own Jason Rae has a big moment tonight.

He has one of the best seats at the DNC—right up there on the stage—and one of the best jobs: calling the states for the traditional and ceremonial roll call for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

"As someone who has been fortunate to be coming to conventions now for 20 years, it will be a special moment," said Rae.

Rae's first convention was 20 years ago in Boston, when he wasn't even old enough to vote. It’s when TMJ4's Charles Benson first met Rae.

Watch: Jason Rae's journey from Rice Lake to the DNC national stage:

'Special moment': Inside Milwaukee's Jason Rae's big moment at the DNC

"I've been blessed in this party to have opportunities that I would have never dreamed of as a kid growing up in rural Northern Wisconsin."

Rae has come a long way from Rice Lake, where he used to ride his bike as a kid to Democratic events. His proud parents will be in Chicago to watch; it’s their first convention ever.

"I just always felt the Democratic Party was a party for the people, of the people," Rae said.

Being the Democratic National Committee's secretary is an all-volunteer position, but it will give him a chance to be on the national stage to call out all the states—with a little extra pride for Wisconsin.

"Even though it is celebratory tonight, it will still be an opportunity to engage, to feel that connection, and to unify as we move forward to November."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error