SCHIMEL VS. CRAWFORD: Wisconsin voters say Supreme Court race is extremely important

MILWAUKEE — Supporters of both Judges Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel gathered Wednesday evening as the two Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates took the debate stage.

The debate at Marquette Law School wasn’t open to the public. However, Crawford’s supporters rallied outside to voice concerns and show support.

AP News Protesters gather outside the Marquette Lubar Center before a Wisconsin Supreme Court debate between candidates Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“This is one of the most important elections, mainly for women’s rights. I’m a big supporter of women’s rights,” said Jawan McBeth, a union organizer for the Service Employees International Union.

McBeth has been door-knocking and canvassing for Crawford ahead of Election Day on April 1.

“People should really do their research and get the bigger picture of what’s going on,” McBeth said.

AP News Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford participate in a debate Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Crawford has the backing of liberals in Wisconsin, including McBeth.

“I’m a big supporter of Susan Crawford. I support the movement she’s going with, and I feel like it’s definitely important that women are in control of their own bodies,” McBeth said.

Meanwhile, a supporter of Schimel said the only job a justice has is to uphold the law.

“I think it would be excellent to have Brad on the court and move it—swing it back to, as I see it, a more fair system in the way justice is supposed to be,” said Jennie Frederick, a Schimel supporter.

Frederick wants both candidates to focus on following the law.

AP News FILE - This combination of file photos shows Brad Schimel, former Republican attorney general Brad Schimel, in Madison, Wis., Jan. 5, 2015, and Susan Crawford in June 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, Susan Crawford for Wisconsin, File)

“They need to rule on what comes before them and not try to push one agenda or another,” she said.

Frederick would like to see a shift in who has control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“I think it’s extremely important that conservatives get out and vote—or people who are interested in upholding the law. That is just so important here,” Frederick said.

As Election Day nears, she has one final word for Wisconsinites.

“I believe this is one of the most important Supreme Court races Wisconsin has seen,” Frederick said.

