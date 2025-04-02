Racine voters pass $190 million school referendum to maintain class sizes and safety upgrades

RACINE, Wis. — Voters in Racine passed the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) referendum by 941 votes.

This is a five-year, $190 million referendum.

District leaders said this operational referendum will allow them to maintain class sizes, quality support staff, and a high level of safety and security at school.

“It’s important that we give the kids what they need. And I would rather do that than have to have things taken away or bigger classrooms. They need all the help they can get,” said Gail Salinas, a grandmother in the district.

Salinas took her grandson, Andres Oliver, to vote for the first time. Oliver is a senior at RUSD's Park High School.

“I feel like we shouldn’t have to cut anything from any schools. I feel like all of the kids should have an equal chance to experience everything and just to be able to enjoy school,” Oliver said.

Poll workers told our TMJ4 News team that the polling locations in Racine were steady all day.

"I exercise my right to vote to make sure the kids get what they need. Working in the district, I know that we do need support, we do need help to get these kiddos off to a good start and the start that we need," said RUSD employee and dad Davis Lockridge.

Homeowners can expect a property tax increase of approximately $35 annually for every $100,000 in property value.

