Mitchell Berman defeats incumbent Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District race

Democrat Mitchell Berman has defeated incumbent Republican Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District race. Steil conceded the election Tuesday night.

Watch Bryan Steil concession speech here:

Bryan Steil concession speech

The Associated Press called the race around 11:48 p.m.

Berman’s defeat over Steil represents an upset in a southeastern Wisconsin seat that has leaned heavily Republican for more than 20 years.

Berman, an emergency room nurse, won a four-way Democratic primary in August with 44.1% of the votes, defeating Peter Burgelis, Lorenzo Santos and Miguel Aranda.

The political newcomer centered his campaign on his opposition to Medicaid cuts, lowering everyday costs, strengthening Social Security, raising the minimum wage, union organizing and congressional ethics and stock-trading restrictions.

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