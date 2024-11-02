Milwaukeeans take advantage of last days of early voting

MILWAUKEE — The sounds of blues filled the air at 60th and Capitol as voters lined the street to cast their ballots on one of the last days of early voting in Milwaukee.

“There's like a ton of people here all day, every day, which is kind of exciting,” said Benjamin Gorichanaz.

TMJ4 News Benjamin Gorichanaz

Benjamin Gorichanaz and Kris Schreiber wanted to make sure they beat the rush, joining the line on Saturday afternoon ahead of Election Day.

“I think you have an obligation to vote when you’re in a swing state. It’s so important, especially when you live in a purple state, like us,” said Schreiber.

TMJ4 News Kris Schreiber

Abe Patrick voted a month ago but wanted to make sure everyone in her community got the chance to use their voice.

“I came out because I know the needs. There was so many young, black, young people out here. It was just awesome because I remember my grandmother couldn't vote, and ever since I could start voting, I vote,” said Patrick.

TMJ4 News Abe Patrick

Patrick even brought chairs to give fellow seniors the chance to sit down while they waited.

“I brought them out here yesterday, and a lot of them hugged me and thanked me because they had to stand in line like that. It's just something I do,” said Patrick.

Saturday marks the last day all early voting sites across Milwaukee are open, but five will continue welcoming voters through Sunday.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

