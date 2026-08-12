MILWAUKEE — David Crowley accepted the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor Wednesday, capping a remarkable comeback after dropping out of the race about a month ago.

WATCH: Milwaukee voters look ahead as David Crowley wins democratic governor nomination

Milwaukee voters look ahead as David Crowley wins democratic governor nomination

"Today I stand before the people of Wisconsin after we rose from the ashes," Crowley said.

The Associated Press called the race in Crowley's favor around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Supporters say the turnaround was unexpected but welcome.

"A lot of people were skeptical on whether or not he had an opportunity to win this because of the dropout and I think it's just very full circle. A wonderful comeback story," Jamila Riley, owner of J Riley, said.

Alonna Johnson

Riley woke up Wednesday to find the AP had called the race.

"To be able to see this history in my lifetime, it's so heartwarming for me," Riley said.

Romero McCants, executive director of Sherman Phoenix, said the moment carries meaning beyond the election itself.

Alonna Johnson

"I have a son and it just shows what possibility and hard work can really do for you," McCants said.

"It means a lot for this community to see people that look like him in this community and possibly be our next governor and not only because he's a black man from Milwaukee but he's a qualified black man from Milwaukee which makes it all the better," McCants said.

As Crowley accepts the nomination, supporters are focused on November and rallying behind their candidate.

"I hope to see everybody coming together to rally behind Crowley so that we can defeat our opponent," Riley said.

Crowley will face Republican nominee Tom Tiffany in the general election on Nov. 3.

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