Milwaukee renters react to potential price hike if MPS referendum passes Tuesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Voters in Milwaukee will decide Tuesday if their property taxes will go up to help fund Milwaukee Public Schools. However, TMJ4 found this property tax hike won't just impact homeowners.

Reporter Jenna Rae got a flier last week asking tenants to vote no on the MPS referendum. She wanted to know more about where the claims on the flier came from, including that potential rent hike.

We talked with renters across the city to see how they feel about it.

"A Milwaukee survey of landlords indicates that rent would increase if the property tax increase were approved." That's what's written on these fliers that several renters have seen over the last few weeks.

"I did actually get that," renter, Zack Davis said.

Davis said he's unsure how he's voting Tuesday when it comes to the MPS referendum.

"I'm neither for nor against giving extra money to the school, but I'd like to know and have a bit of clarity of where the money's going," Davis explained.

Zack Davis says he's unsure how he's going to vote on the MPS referendum.

In March, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) released a study that surveyed 50 landlords across the city. The survey found that 90 percent of those landlords said they'd likely increase rent if the MPS referendum passes Tuesday.

"We thought it was important that people understand that this passed referendum will likely mean a price hike for renters, not just for homeowners," Corry Joe Biddle said.

Biddle's with MMAC said of the 50 landlords they surveyed, half of them have at least 10 to more than 20 properties city-wide.

Corry Joe Biddle, VP of Community Affairs for the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.



"We're asking people to consider the facts and vote no on this referendum because of the tax increases on properties, and now we know for renters, and really just pushing back when looking for more transparency and accountability from our friends at MPS," Biddle added.

While some folks don't want to see that rent increase, others like LaToya Bradford, said it's worth it.

LaToya and K'Mora Bradford. K'Mora's in preK at an MPS school.

"Why are you okay with that," Rae asked Bradford.

"Because my daughter is a student there and her future's important to me. That's my main concern," Bradford answered.

Despite her vote of yes, Bradford also wants to know exactly where the money is going.

"I just wanna make sure they're doing the right thing with the money. After school programs, getting them involved in like anything to help the child grow, like you may have a child that needs help with math, tutoring, just all the things they need to be successful," Bradford added.

MPS has previously projected it will face a $200M deficit in the next school year because of rising costs, including staff raises.

Without the funding, MPS has previously stated that each school would have to slash its budget by 13 percent.

